Lincoln National Corp Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

