Lincoln National Corp Has $2.82 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

