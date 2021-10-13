Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:RLE opened at GBX 40.18 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 27.36 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The stock has a market cap of £72.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.28.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

