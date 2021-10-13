Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,202 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9,734.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

