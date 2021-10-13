Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.