Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 40,828 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15,291.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.94 and a one year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

