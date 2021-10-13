Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,455 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7,124.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Argus downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

BUD opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.