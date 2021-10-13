Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,595 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 21,253.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

