Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Summit Midstream Partners accounts for 0.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Summit Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SMLP stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $257.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.