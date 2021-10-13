Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,273. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.