Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 39,830 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

