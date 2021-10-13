Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report $24.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 127,119 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

LEVL stock remained flat at $$29.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $223.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.