Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $459,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

BWG stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

