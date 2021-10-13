Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Getty Realty worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 33.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 49.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

