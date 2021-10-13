Legal & General Group Plc Sells 40,931 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,931 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

