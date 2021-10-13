Legal & General Group Plc Sells 344,286 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 344,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Investors Bancorp worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 897,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

