Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,565 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

