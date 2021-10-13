Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $8.90 Million Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.14% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $213,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $402,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

