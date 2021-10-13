LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €159.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €159.30 ($187.41) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.94 ($168.17).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €125.30 ($147.41) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.93.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

