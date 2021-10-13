Lead Wallet Hits Market Cap of $3.39 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $206,668.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00116967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.85 or 0.99577494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.80 or 0.06101527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

