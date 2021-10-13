Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 69,085 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,085 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Primerica by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 728.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Primerica by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. raised their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

