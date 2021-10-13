Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -99.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

