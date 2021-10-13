Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 98,061 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 703.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,061 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.93. 50,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,016. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.