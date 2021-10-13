Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $85.98 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,847,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,975,000. HP makes up approximately 0.5% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of HP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 352,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639,920. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

