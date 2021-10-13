Landstar System (LSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

