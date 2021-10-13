Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.17. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 884 shares trading hands.

LABP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $594.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

