Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $21,539,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $21,375,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

