Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) vs. iStar (NYSE:STAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and iStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.91 -$14.44 million $0.31 37.90 iStar $530.95 million 3.39 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -28.87

Ladder Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ladder Capital and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 1 0 3 1 2.80 iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. iStar has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.32%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 4.69% 0.87% 0.23% iStar -3.67% -1.67% -0.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats iStar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About iStar

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

