L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $233.98. 11,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,000 shares of company stock worth $97,577,351. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

