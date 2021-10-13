Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Position Raised by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Kura Oncology worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after acquiring an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 460,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after acquiring an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 1,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,110. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

