Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of KIROY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 5,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

