Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRNT. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

