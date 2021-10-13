Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.31. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

