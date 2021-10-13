Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $784,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $233.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average of $223.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

