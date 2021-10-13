Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.50% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

