Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,464,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

