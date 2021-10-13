Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,513,000.

TAN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

