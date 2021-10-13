Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

