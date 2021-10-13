Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.80 ($17.41) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.21 ($15.55).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.35. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.