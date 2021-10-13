KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Boosted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.18. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

