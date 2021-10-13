Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

