Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 493.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of KNBWY opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Kirin has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kirin will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

