KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $507,793.28 and $54,604.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00209944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00093892 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

