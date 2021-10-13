Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

KMMPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$17.02 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

