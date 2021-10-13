KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

