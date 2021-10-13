keyTango Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded up 105.9% against the dollar. keyTango has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $436,594.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00218491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00095004 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

