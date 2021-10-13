KeyCorp Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -148.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

