Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Plans Dividend of €0.29

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KYGA opened at GBX 118.60 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.10. The stock has a market cap of £209.73 million and a PE ratio of 36.69. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 98.65 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

