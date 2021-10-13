Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. 63,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,408. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. Kering has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.