Kering (PPRUY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kering (OTCMKTS: PPRUY):

10/7/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company's product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women's ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. "

10/4/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2021 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/1/2021 – Kering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Kering is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

